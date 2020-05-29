Harry R. Smith Jr., 75, of Bishopville, Md., passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 1, 1945, in Milford, Del., to the late Shirley and Norman Nicholson and the late Harry R. Smith Sr.
Immediately after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years, and he retired from Intervet in 2000 for health reasons. He was a member of the American Legion Post 123 in Berlin, Md., Doric Lodge 30 in Millville, Del., and the morning coffee club at McDonald’s in Selbyville, Del.
He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, riding his four-wheeler, planting crops for the deer on his property, “Smith’s Wild Acres,” and previously enjoying activities in the Burnt Swamp and hunting trips with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet L. Smith; his two daughters, Tina M. Jarvis and her partner, Gregory Hitchens, and Michele L. Mears and her husband, Michael Mears; four grandchildren, Harper Jarvis, Morgan Mears, Miranda Mears and Hadlie Jarvis; one great-grandson, H.J. Jarvis; four sisters, Jean Ellen Lyons, Harriet Smith, Andrea Kasper and Sandra Birch; a brother, Roger Smith; and numerous other family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. A celebration of life will be held at a later date once the restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to American Legion Post 123; 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd.; Berlin, MD 21811, or to Doric Lodge 30; P.O. Box 788; Millville, DE 19967.
