Harry M. Foshay, 91, formerly of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Jan. 9, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1930, in Danbury, Ct.
He served as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army at Camp Pickett, Va., during the Korean War. He followed in the family business as a tree surgeon for many years, eventually becoming the owner of Foshay Tree Service in Pleasantville, N.Y.
Foshay and his wife, Rosemary, retired to Dagsboro in 1997. He enjoyed traveling with his friends in the Shillelagh Travel Club. He also enjoyed a good game of golf and cards. He eventually returned back to New York to be near his family. He will always be remembered for his outgoing and pleasant manner.
Foshay was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Foshay and Theresa (Mancuso) Foshay, as well as his brother Frank Foshay and sister Rita Foshay. He is survived by his children, Donna (and Peter) Legler of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kenneth (and Rebecca) Foshay of Lake Peekskill, N.Y., and Marianne (and Ron) Deiulio of Mohegan Lake, N.Y. He will also be lovingly remembered by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services and interment were to be held privately.