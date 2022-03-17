Harry Idema, 91, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022, at his home in Ocean View, Del., with his wife and daughter at his side. Prior to moving to Delaware, he had resided in Laurel, Md., and Great Neck, N.Y.
Idema is survived by his wife, Deborah Lewis-Idema; daughter Janet Idema; daughter-in-law Patricia Higgins; grandson Jason Bezmen and his wife, Jennifer Bezmen; great-grandsons Jax and Jase Bezmen; nieces Karen McNamara and Lisa Brown; and nephew Craig Lichte. Donations in Idema’s memory may be made to the Millville Emergency Medical Services, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967, or any charity of the giver’s choice.