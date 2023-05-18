Harry G. “Duke” Walls, 77, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home. He was born in Danville, Pa., son of the late William Walls and Bertha M. (Reichard) Walls.
He retired from work as a control room operator for Delmarva Power & Light Co. He was a member of American Legion Post 123 in Berlin, Md., the Moose lodge in Roxana and the Eagles Club. He also served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, singing karaoke, playing slots, watching old westerns and his Raiders. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Walls was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Walls, in 2018. He is survived by a daughter, April C. Gershenfeld and her husband, Mike; and a granddaughter, Isabella Snow.
A graveside service was to be held on May 15, 2023, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.