Harry Franklin Hall, 71, of Selbyville, Del., died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at home, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, with his wife and son by his side. He was born in Crisfield, Md., the son of the late Claude Wesley Hall and Margaret L. (French) Hall. He grew up on the water in Rumbley, Md.
Hall loved hunting, fishing and the solitude of the Tangier Sound. He graduated from Salisbury State College in 1971 and he served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1971 to 1978. He was a hard worker, and retired for the first time after working as a manager for Verizon, after 31 years with the company. He subsequently retired four more times, from his other pursuits.
He was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan, and he loved to travel. He was a man of deep faith and a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church. He was known to be devoted to his family, and he liked to tease and aggravate the ones he loved. His grandkids were his favorite people. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandpa and friend.
In addition to his parents, Hall was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Holland. He is greatly missed by his wife, Catherine A. Hall of Selbyville, Del.; a son, Jeremy L. Hall (and Sara) of Mechanicsville, Md.; two daughters, Laura A. Wood (and Richard Baxter) of Bel Alton, Md., and Jessica M. Hayford (and Scott) of St. Augustine, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and a special niece, Paula Fisher, and nephew, David Holland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, Md., with the Rev. Paul Jennings officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd. in Wardorf, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hall’s memory may be made to Lustgarten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 (www.lustgarten.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.