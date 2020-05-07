Harry E. Townsend Jr., 81, of Georgetown, Del., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020.
He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, having served 22 years, including five overseas tours, with three in Vietnam. He was awarded the Driver Badge Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Wirtnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Overseas Bars (5) Air Medals, Good Conduct Medal, Export Badge for M-16 and M-14 Rifle, and Aircraft Crewman Badge.
Townsend was a member of the Dagsboro Church of God, where he served as usher and greeter. He was also an independent owner/operator truck driver for 10 years.
Townsend was a big follower of Joe Gibbs racing team and the Redskins. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycle trips and camping. Most of all, he enjoyed feeding chocolate and peppermints to the great-grandkids.
Townsend was preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. Townsend Sr. and Eva Townsend; a brother, Richard Townsend; and three sisters, Edna Steele, Eileen Reynolds and Coleta Dorey. He is survived by loving wife of 61 years, Nora Lee (Davis) Townsend of Georgetown; three sons, Jerry L. Townsend and his wife, Lora, of Laurel, Del., Michael W. Townsend Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of Georgetown, and Ronnie Townsend and his wife, Michelle, of Millsboro, Del.; five grandchildren, Amy Townsend and Chris Sipple of Milton, Del., Michael Townsend Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of Georgetown, Jerry Townsend Jr. of Laurel, Kevin Townsend and his wife, Holly, of Laurel, and Lauren Lopez and her husband, Jorge, of Laurel; and 10 great-grandchildren, Bethanie, Caleigh, Noah, Elijah, Silas and Madilynne Townsend, Isaac Lopez, Matteo Lopez, Jaxon Sipple and Harper Sipple. He will be sadly missed by many.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-of-emergency, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.