Harry Charles “Woody” Woodruff, 94, of South Bethany, Del, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by family, friends and caregivers. He was born Aug. 27, 1925, in Pawlet, Vt., son of the late Harrison and Pauline Woodruff.
He loved his home and spent the last months sitting on the porch and watching his favorite magnolia tree, which was blooming as he passed. He lived in South Bethany, Del., for the last 40 years, with his devoted wife, Alice Tanner Woodruff.
Woodruff had attended Granville High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He joined the Navy, eager to fly. During World War II, he was a pilot on an aircraft carrier stationed in the Mediterranean. He and Alice were married in North Granville, N.Y., on Aug. 20, 1948. After the war, they bought the Herman & Jessie Smith farm in Pawlet and built a dairy business over the next 10 years. They had two children, Chuck and Cindy, while living on the farm. Alice continued her career as a registered nurse.
In 1958, Woodruff was injured and changed careers to become an air traffic controller. The family moved to Ayer, Mass., where he worked at Hanscom Field in Bedford. In 1962, he applied to work at Dulles International Airport in Herndon, Va., where he became an opening-day controller. The family lived in Herndon for many years. Their first grandson, Chris, was a frequent visitor to their home.
The Woodruffs retired to South Bethany in 1979. They built their own home on a canal near the ocean. Woodruff kept busy as a member of the South Bethany Town Council, and as the mayor from 1989 to 1990. They entertained friends and family from all over the world.
He loved hunting, boating and fishing, and especially entertaining guests with his jokes. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Woodruff was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Alice, on Sept. 30, 2014; and by a sister, Sharon. He is survived by his son, Harry Charles Woodruff II and his wife, Susan Quinn, of Clifton, Va.; his daughter, with whom he lived, Cynthia Woodruff of South Bethany, Del.; his four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; his brother, Paul Woodruff and his wife, Geraldine; of Wells, Vt.; and his niece, Sharlene.
Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Granville, N.Y., with burial at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vt. Arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to Ocean View Presbyterian Church; 67 Central Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970, or to Compassionate Care Hospice; 20165 Office Cir.; Georgetown, DE 19947, or to Pawlet Public Library; 141 School St.; Pawlet, VT 05761. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.