Harriett Elizabeth Smith departed this life on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Obie and Dorothy Myers. She was educated in the Catholic school system in Philadelphia.
Upon moving to Washington, D.C., Smith became a secretary at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She worked her way up the Blue Cross Blue Shield corporate ladder, retiring from Blue Cross Blue Shield as a corporate representative serving the D.C. Medical Society for 20 years.
She was united in marriage to Alvin L. Smith on Aug. 14, 1976.
After retiring from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Smith became a professional photographer. She studied at the New York School of Photography. Smith and her husband, Alvin, became photography entrepreneurs and named their business Images of You. She was the photographer, and he was the videographer, for more than 20 years. She photographed many weddings, bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs, Japanese and Korean weddings, and many other special events in Washington, D.C., Maryland and New York City. She also photographed famous Washington Redskins football players’ weddings.
Smith served as an usher at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Lanham, Md. She also loved to travel. Her loving husband took her with him everywhere he went. They traveled to England and Wales on a 17-day tour where she watched her husband perform. She also accompanied her husband on another 17-day tour, that time to Europe, with stops in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and France. While in Paris, France, Alvin Smith treated her to a special champagne cruise down the Seine River on a river boat, under the Eiffel Tower. She went on 13 cruises. She cruised the Mexican Rivera, several Hawaiian Islands, Alaska and many Caribbean Islands. She was also a seamstress, while her husband became a tailor. He made her three evening gowns, which she proudly wore to numerous formal events.
She was affectionately known by her family and friends as a fun-loving, kindhearted person, and was loved by all who knew her.
Smith loved life with her husband, Alvin, in retirement in the Independence Community in Millsboro, Del. They were the first family to buy property at Independence. She enjoyed making many, many new friends at Independence. She enjoyed traveling with her friends to Smith Island and the Dupont Gardens. She enjoyed playing table games with her friends. She was a member of the Ladies Wine Club. She especially enjoyed going to Dover Downs and Harrington Casinos.
Harriett and Alvin Smith became well-known in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach when their pictures were displayed on billboards representing Schell Brothers (home builders), who built their home in the Independence community. They are featured on the walls in the Schell Brothers Mug & Spoon coffeeshop near the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Their photographs were on numerous billboards on Route 1 (Coastal Highway) in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach for many years. They were often seen on the big screen inside the Movies at Midway movie theater.
As her health began to fail, her loving husband, Alvin, family and friends rallied to support her through three life-threatening surgeries. She was so appreciative and blessed.
Smith had one sister, Delores Simmons-Lancaster. She leaves to cherish her memory her “Dearest Love,” Alvin L. Smith; a great-nephew and great-niece, Stacey and Nikki Myers; three great-great-nieces, Johnniesha Myers, Niykerrah Myers and Shahyrra Myers; a great-great-grand-nephew, Jaayseon “Niko” Myers; a great-niece, Glennette L. Myers; and a great-great-niece, Adrianna; and a great-cousin, Obie Williams Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Williams; a host of cousins; and many, many friends.
A celebration of Harriett’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del, where friends and family may gather after 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.