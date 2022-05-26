Harper G. “Harp” Jarvis, 28, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lewes, Del., on June 30, 1993, son of Harry G. Jarvis and Tina M. (Smith) Jarvis.
If anyone wanted to know any sport statistics (or if you didn’t) he was the guy to ask. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, L.A. Lakers, Duke and Sussex Central High School sports, Hitchens Racing and, of course, being involved with NorthStar Motorsports with his dad, Marky, and Mark and Dale. He loved racing go-carts for many years, and loved riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes when he was younger. His son, H.J., has already picked up the racing and sports passion like his dad.
Jarvis was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Zed H. Jarvis, and maternal grandfather, Harry R. Smith Jr. He is survived by his father, Harry “Buck” Jarvis (and Kerstine Jarvis) of Dagsboro, Del.; his mother, Tina M. Jarvis (and Gregory “Hitman” Hitchens), also of Dagsboro; a sister, Hadlie S. Jarvis (and Tyler Upton) of Delmar, Del.; a son, Harper “H.J.” Jarvis; his paternal grandmother, Carolyn A. Jarvis of Selbyville, Del.; maternal grandmother, Janet L. Smith of Bishopville, Md.; his uncle, Larry “Craig” Jarvis (and Annette) of Delmar; and two aunts, Denise Robinson (and Ronnie) of Georgetown, Del., and Michele Mears (and Mike), also of Georgetown; and his cousins Morgan Mears, Miranda Mears, Paige Robinson, Chase Robinson, Casey Robinson, Tessa Jarvis, Pierce Jarvis, Zeth Jarvis and Callie Robinson. He is also survived by Scott Hitchens (and Taylor), and their children, Hayden and Henley, Kaitlin Hitchens (Grayson) and Savannah Kling.
A visitation and funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. Interment was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford, Del. The family requested that everyone wear any sports/racing attire, especially Philadelphia Eagle, Phillies, Lakers, Duke, NorthStar Motorsports, Drummond Race Cars and Hitchens Racing, to his services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Gift of Life Donor Program by visiting www.donors1.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.