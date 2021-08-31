Harold Richard “Dick” Valentine, 83, of Selbyville, Del., died on Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, 2021, of natural causes. He was born in Lancaster, Pa., on Oct. 21, 1937.
He retired from work for James F. Wild Inc. as a paint and autobody salesman in 1998 and moved to Sussex County, Del., soon thereafter. He was an extremely social individual, belonging to several fraternal and service organizations, among them Selbyville Lodge 2173 of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, East Sussex Lodge 2542 of the Loyal Order of Moose, American Veterans Post 22 in Long Neck, Del., and the American Legion Post 17 in Lewes, Del.
He enjoyed visiting the American Legion and AMVETS posts with his friend Pete and was beloved by the staff and members of each organization. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating until the infirmities of age caused him to curtail those pursuits. Pete Loewenstein was a very special friend to Dick. He looked forward to a daily phone call from Pete that started that day’s adventure.
During his final years, Valentine was lovingly cared for by his granddaughter Tera and her husband, Rahim, known to Valentine only as “Rosie,” with whom he lived. He was especially enamored with their youngest daughter, Maiya, or as he called her, “Myra.” Among those who came to know him over his time in Sussex, few would disagree that he was a truly nice person.
Valentine was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Valentine and Hazel (Bleacher) Valentine; a brother, Charles Valentine; a sister, Patricia Valentine; his grandsons Justin Valentine and Ronald Snyder Jr.; and a son-in-law, Ronald Snyder. He is survived by a son, Richard S. “Rick” Valentine and his wife, Anna Marie; his daughters Stefany Snyder, and Sheila Bortzfield and her husband, James; and eight grandchildren, Tera Fazal and her husband, Rahim, Randi Jo Valentine, Alex Valentine, Crystal Snyder, Christopher Iddings and Cody Iddings; and nine great-grandchildren.
Per Valentine’s wishes, there will be no public memorials. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.