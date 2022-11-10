Harold Andrew “Harry” Crow Jr., 67, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home, with his wife and family by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 22, 1955, to the late Harold A. Crow Sr. and Lillian A. Yocum Crow.
He and his wife, Sam, moved to the Millsboro, Del., area from Deptford Township, N.J., in 2013. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed target shooting at the Mantua Gun Club, NASCAR, racing at the Acto Dragway, roller skating, ice skating and sledding. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and good heart. He was a wonderful husband and father who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Crow was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Bernelle and brother Frank Perry IV, and by his canine companion Taz. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Sam Crow, of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Harold Andrew “Little Harry” Crow III and his wife, Michelle, of Knoxville, Tenn., and a grandson, Andrew James “A.J.” Crow; along with sisters Faith Steere, Lorraine “Rainy” Farrell, Louise Dawson and Lee Brennan; and a brother, Harold Perry. He also leaves behind a lifelong best friend, Frankie Hines, and his wife, Gerry, and Peanut, his canine friend.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Room 250, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.