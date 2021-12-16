Harleyanna Della “Harley” Davis passed away suddenly on Dec. 1, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was the sweet, happy daughter of Nicole L. Sheppard and Richard L. Davis.
She was joined in heaven by her great-grandparents Leon Davis, DellaLee Davis and Mary Jackson, and her great-great-grandparents, Ruth and Jesse Sheppard and Vernon and Helen Hill. Surviving are her maternal grandparents, Jennifer L. Sheppard and Charles Murphy; and her great-grandparents Charles and Mary Ellen Sheppard, and paternal grandparents, Jeffrey D. Davis Sr. And Mary C. Davis. Also surviving are her sister and brothers, Lilyanne Sheppard, Jaxsyon Davis, Richard Davis II, and Miles Carson Davis. Missing her deeply are her aunts and uncles, Ashlyn Murphy, Charles Murphy, Dashina and Mike Cannon, Nina Rodriguez Davis and Antonio Rodriguez, Jeffrey and Rachael Davis, and Neisa Davis. There is also a host of great-aunts and great-uncles, and many cousins.
“There is no footprint too small that it does not leave an imprint on the souls of the family and the world.” “Rest in peace, baby girl.”
A private funeral service was to be held at Melson’s funeral home in Longneck, Millsboro, Del., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at 30740 Elm Dr. Lewes DE, 19958. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.