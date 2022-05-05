Hailee Elizabeth Franklin, 18, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. She was born in Lewes, Del., to her loving parents, Scott and Desiree Jordan Franklin, who survive her.
Franklin was a graduate of Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 2021, where she was a member of the marching band front flag team. Recently, she had been employed by Walgreens in Georgetown and was also a lifeguard for Coastline Pools. In her free time, she could be found making TikTok videos, spending time on her phone, joking around, hanging out with friends and listening to music.
She will be remembered for her smile that could light up a room, infectious laugh, beautiful red curly hair and sometimes her stubborn and feisty ways. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Franklin was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Clifford Jordan Jr. She is survived by her parents, Scott and Desiree Franklin of Millsboro, Del.; three brothers, Gavin, Riley and Mason Franklin, also of Millsboro. She also leaves behind her maternal grandmother, Melody Jordan of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and paternal grandparents Virginia Franklin and Linwood Franklin Jr. of Millsboro. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.
A viewing was set for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be private.