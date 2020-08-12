H. Page Melson, 85, of Harbeson, Del., and formerly of Lewes, Del., and Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a lingering illness.
He was a retired funeral director and funeral home owner. Melson graduated from Lewes High School, where he was a standout football player. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve, after which he attended and graduated from the Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia. He then built and operated the Page Melson Funeral Home in Rehoboth Beach for many years, until his retirement.
Melson is survived by a daughter, Donna Jewell; two sons, Erik Melson and H. Page Melson Jr.; a sister, Beth King; and two brothers, Al Melson and Doug Melson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Melson Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are mandatory for all guests. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.