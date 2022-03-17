Gwen L. Mellor, 87, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at home. She was born in Media, Pa., daughter of the late Phillip Michael Barrow and Lorraine (Chalfant) Barrow.
She had been a library clerk at Selbyville Public Library.
Mellor was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Mellor Sr., in 2008. She is survived by two sons, Charles R. Mellor Jr. of Selbyville, and Gregory P. Mellor and his wife, Leslie, of Philadelphia, Pa.; a granddaughter, Rebecca L. Mellor; and a sister-in-law, Kay Barrow of Media, Pa.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.