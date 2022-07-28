Guy Mitchell, 64, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away, with his family by his side, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born in Lewes, Del., to the late Paul Mitchell and to Barbara Ann Mitchell, who survives him.
Mitchell attended Indian River High School and was a self-employed fabricator and mechanic. He was an avid car racing fan who was instrumental in the renovation of Middleford Speedway with his brother. He loved racing, had a big heart, loved to joke around, and have a good time. Guy loved dogs and had two special canine friends, Mr. Bud and Heidi. He will be remembered as a loving son, fiancé, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his mother, Barbara Ann Mitchell, he is survived by his fiancé, Marlene Walls of Dagsboro; a son, Scott Mitchell (and Stephanie) of Millsboro, Del.; and a daughter Taylor Burroughs (and Robbie) of Selbyville, Del. He also has a brother, Greg Mitchell of Laurel, Del.; as well as two sisters, Beverly Mitchell of Dagsboro, Del., and Bonnie Collins (and Keith) of Gumboro, Del. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell, Marley Rae Fisher, Connor Marvil and Elizabeth Johnson; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. The Rev. Leza Smack will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Mitchell’s memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.