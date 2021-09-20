Guy Allan Ewart, 65, of Frankford, Del., passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Born Feb. 28, 1956, in Chester, Pa., to Carl Greg Ewart and Florence Irene Ewart.
Ewart graduated from Claymont High School in Claymont, Del., He worked for Walgreen’s (previously Happy Harry’s) for more than 25 years. He was an animal lover. He had a special place in his heart for his rescue dog, Flo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Greg Ewart Sr. and his brother, Carl Greg Ewart Jr. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife of 20 years, Debbie Ewart. He is also survived by his mother, Florence Ewart of Newark, Del.; and his sisters, Kay Herrman of Millsboro and Nancy Elder (and Doug), also of Newark. He is also survived by two nephews, two great-nephews and a great-niece; as well as by two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, Ewart’s wife requested that donations be made to a non-profit of the giver’s choice. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.