Gregory L. “Greg” Draper Sr., 59, a wonderful, loving and caring person, was lost on Oct. 8, 2022. He was born in Indiana on Aug. 25, 1963, to Kenny Draper and Susan Trotter.
He was a retired military veteran of 16 years. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. He was given the nickname “Hubcap” by his friends and family that he hunted with. His biggest treasure in life was his wife, Theresa. He loved spending time with her on his days off. He loved traveling to Pennsylvania with her and eating at his favorite restaurant “Good and Plenty.”
Draper is survived by his wife, Theresa Draper; daughters, Megan Harmon (and Travis Harmon Sr.), Amanda Johnson and Ashlee Courtney; and sons Gregory Peyton and Cameron Peyton. He had 17 wonderful grandchildren, Travis Harmon Jr., Lisa, Brandon, Airyanna, Aneiyah’lee, Lexi, Chloe, Dylan, Alyssa, Kyle, Ava, Lily, Nicole, Queenzly and Isabelle. He also had two sisters, Rachelle and Pam: and a brother, Kenny. He had a wonderful stepmom who loved him, and he adored her. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He had a bond with one of his nieces, Hailey Morgan, who nicknamed him “Uncle Bling Bling.”
A public viewing was to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home. Interment was to be private. Letters of condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.