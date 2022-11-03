Gregory D. Johnson, 63, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Christiana Care Hospice in Newark, Del., after a long illness. He was born June 27, 1959, in Milford, Del., to the late Horace and June Johnson of Dagsboro.
He worked in maintenance, electrical and sales, and was a jack of all trades. He was known for his great sense of humor and kind heart, and was always willing to help others.
Johnson is survived by a sister Lori Hignutt (and Harry) of North Carolina; his four children, Terry Mitchell (and Teresa), Ashley Taylor (and Michael), Sean Johnson, Casey Johnson (and Toni); and his eight grandchildren.
He was loved by so many and will be missed.
A celebration-of-life service for Johnson will be held Nov. 20, 2022, at the Roxana firehall at 3 p.m. All who that knew and loved Johnson are invited to attend.