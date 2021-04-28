Gregory Allison Thompson, 85, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del., on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born in Topeka, Kan., on Jan. 21, 1936, son of the late Ralph Bruce Thompson and Helen Stanley Thomas.
He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, Md., and attended the University of Maryland. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, Thompson worked for the federal government as a linguist and data systems analyst. He was also employed by Dialcom, British Telecom, ITT and Alcatel, from which he retired in 1998.
He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Lois Orndorff, who survives him. They had three children, Gary Alan, Kenneth Scott and his wife, Julie, and Natalie Beth (who passed away in 2020); four grandchildren, Christopher Hunter Thompson, Logan Walker Thompson, Sierra Allision Owen and Mackenzie Clunan; and his West Coast family, Heather Thompson and her husband, Don, and their two children and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Bruce Thompson of Merced, Calif.
His interests were many. Thompson loved gardening and the environment. Over the years, he served many garden clubs and plant societies in various capacities. He and Jan lived in Adelphi and Highland, Md., and in Purcellville, Va., before moving to Dagsboro in 1999. He coached girls’ softball, and cheered on this children’s sports and scouting participation. He was a sand sculptor on the beach of Fenwick Island and wood carver at home.
Among his joys were the Washington Redskins, lighthouses, greyhounds, ice cream and chess. He was a volunteer with the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, and the Millsboro Public Library and Cape Henlopen State Park Friends groups. He was happiest when “helping out.”
Services were to be private. Arrangements were by Melson Funeral Services.