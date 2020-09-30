Granville M. Cannon, 89, of Taneytown, Md. passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on Sept. 7, 1931, in Keyser, W.Va., to the late Douglas and Mabel Bowman Cannon. He was the cherished husband of Alta Rose Shay Cannon.
Cannon earned his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and later earned a master of science degree. He was a lifetime high-school physics and chemistry teacher in Maryland, teaching at Oldtown, Mount Savage and Beall high schools. He enjoyed playing and coaching tennis. Cannon and his friends established and operated clay tennis courts near Keyser, W.Va.
After his retirement from teaching, Cannon and his wife, Alta, moved to Fenwick Island, Del., to enjoy the beach. He loved being on the water and was very active in his church, St. Matthews By-the-Sea, serving as chairman of the board of trustees. Throughout his life, Cannon enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an avid woodworker. He was also a proud member of the West Virginia University alumni.
Cannon is survived by his wife, Alta; his son, Douglas Cannon and his wife, Sonja, of Westminster, Md.; and grandson, Matthew Cannon of Hanover, Pa.
Services were to be private.