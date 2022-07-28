Granville Lee Conaway, 89, of Georgetown, Del., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Christiana Care in Newark, Del. He was born in Laurel, Del., on Sept. 28, 1932, to the late Raymond Lee Conaway and Vertia Elliott Conaway.
He developed his passion for farming at the age of 14, when he began helping his parents on their family farm. Later, he and his wife, Dorothy, formed Conaway Farms, where he continued to work for the remainder of his life. He sowed seeds of hard work, honesty, generosity and friendship to all.
He was a member of the Peninsula Community Church in Selbyville, Del.
In addition to his parents, Conaway was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Bryan Conaway, and a brother, Alvin B. Conaway. He is survived by a son, Gary Lee Conaway and his wife, Crystal, of Georgetown; a daughter, Debra C. Bunting and her husband, Clayton E. Bunting, Esq., also of Georgetown; a sister, Dorothy C. Smith, and her husband, David F. Smith of Bridgeville, Del.; and a brother-in-law, Robert W. Bryan of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind four grandsons, Greg Conaway, Curtis Conaway, Andrew Bunting and Clayton E. Bunting Jr.; a granddaughter, Amy Dukes; and seven great-grandchildren; in addition to many special nieces, nephews, extended family members, good friends and good neighbors.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Peninsula Community Church, 28574 Cypress Road, Selbyville, Del. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery. Flowers are being accepted, or in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Peninsula Community Church, 28574 Cypress Road, Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.