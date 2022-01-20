Grant Eric Angeny, 81, of Ocean View, Del., passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, Del., surrounded by his family. He was born in Darby, Pa., on Sept. 1, 1940.
An outstanding football player at Collingdale High School, he was named to the All-Star Team by the Delaware County Times. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for eight years in the Marine Corps Reserves. In 1963, her married his high-school sweetheart, Anita Mae Sheppard.
Angeny earned a captain’s license as master of vessels of any gross tons upon oceans and served for many years as captain of the Northern Sun. A true seaman, he loved and appreciated all things nautical: ships, naval history, oceanography, navigation and technology. He was an avid reader and lifetime seeker of knowledge. He was a kind and generous mentor, not only to his shipmates and children, but to the Boy Scouts as a merit-badge counselor.
Following a 40-year career with Sun Oil Company, he and Anita moved to their new home in Ocean View, Del., where they lived from 2000 onward. He was a member of Howell Lodge #405 and the Reading Scottish Rites Consistory. He and his wife were members of St. Matthews by the Sea UMC in Fenwick Island, Del., starting in 2003.
Angeny was preceded in death by a brother, John D. Angeny IV, and a sister, Elizabeth Nacey. He is survived by his wife, Anita S. Angeny of Ocean View; his children, Grant E. Angeny (and Karen) of Bethlehem, Pa., and Barry D. Angeny (and Angela) of Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren Eric W. Angeny and Megan O. Angeny.
A celebration of Angeny’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at St. Matthews by the Sea United Methodist Church at 1000 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, Del. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews by the Sea United Methodist Church, 1000 Coastal Hwy Fenwick Island, DE 19944, and/or Christmas at Sea, International Seafarers’ Center, The Seamen’s Church Institute, 118 Export Street Port Newark, NJ 07114. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.