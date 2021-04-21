Grace Marie Rush, 82, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday April 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and children. She was born Jan. 17, 1939, in Wilmington, to the late Isaac and Grace Brown.
She was a lifelong Delawarean and attended the public school system in Wilmington, graduating in 1956 from P.S. DuPont High School and later attending the University of Delaware, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Rush met the love of her life, Robert J. Rush Jr., and the couple married on Nov. 26, 1966, and happily spent the last 55 years together. Rush had a true passion for education and spent five years teaching second grade in New Castle County — prior to taking time off to raise her four children — and later returned as a teacher’s aide in the Christina School District.
An avid gardener, genealogist and devoted educator, Rush had a true passion for serving children with special needs. Above all else, her true passion and love was for that of her family, specifically her husband, children and grandchildren.
Rush was preceded in death by her parents and by two siblings, James and Becky Brown. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert J. Rush Jr.; a brother, Isaac Brown of Ventura, Calif.; daughters Grace Cuevas and her husband, Hiram, of Richmond, Va., Rebecca Dougherty and her husband, Joseph, of Wilmington, Del., and Patricia Rodgers and her husband, Rob, of Palmyra, Pa.; son, Robert J. Rush III and his wife, Lisa, of Wilmington, Del.; and her loving grandchildren, Grace, Joseph, Elizabeth, Robert J. Rush IV, Katherine, Benjamin and Aubrey.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday April 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church located at 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, Del. A graveside internment will take place immediately following the Mass, where friends are invited to join. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be in place and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial donations be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.