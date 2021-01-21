Grace M. (Sheaffer) Collins, 92, of Wenonah, N.J., passed away on Jan. 14, 2021. She was born in Lewes, Del., to the late Grace and Benjamin Sheaffer.
Collins grew up in Ocean View, Del., where she spent a memorable life with her late brother Ben. She attended Lord Baltimore School and was a member of Mariner’s Bethel Church. After moving to New Jersey, she acquired two teaching degrees, a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Glassboro State College, N.J. She later taught at Oak Valley Elementary School in Deptford, N.J. She spent two years as the school secretary and 28 years as a beloved second-grade teacher before she retired.
She loved to cook, bake, can vegetables, cross-stitch, quilt, sew and go on cruises with her husband. She even wrote and illustrated a children’s book titled “Willy, Zilly, and the Little Bantems.”
Collins was preceded in death by her siblings Ben Sheaffer (husband of Phyllis), Ruth Campbell and Nancy Beauchamp. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, John H. “Estee” Collins; a very special, friend, neighbor and second daughter, Susan Baresich, her husband, David, and their daughters; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in Grace Collins’ name to Mariner’s Bethel Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970. A graveside service will be held Jan. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Roxana Cemetery in Sussex County, Del.