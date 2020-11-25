Grace Eleanor Stumpfel, 94, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on March 12, 1926, daughter of the late Carrie (Leimbach) Foreman.
Stumpfel held two master’s degrees and built a career as a media specialist. She was a voracious reader, and enjoyed sewing and quilting. Stumpfel loved relaxing on the beach, soaking up the sun and breathing in the ocean air. Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear. Stumpfel was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her mother, Stumpfel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Merrill Stumpfel; her son, Casey; her brother, George; and her sister, Margaret. She is survived by her daughter, Jan-marie; her grandchildren, Angela, Mickie, Grace and Sue; and her great-grandchildren, Abigail, Cordelia, Juliette, Raelynn, Madeline, Branden, Johnny, Jakob and Mikah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to Grace & Hope Mission; 4 South Gay St.; Baltimore, MD 21202, or to House of Ruth Maryland; 2201 Argonne Dr.; Baltimore, MD 21218 (and www.houseofruth.org/donate-now). Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.