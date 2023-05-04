Grace E. Jackson, 93, of Swann Keys, near Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Seaford, Del., passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 6, 1930, at home, to Fred and Beulah West of Frankford, Del. She was the last of 10 children.
Jackson worked many years at Peebles and Tull Brothers in Seaford, Del. After she retired, they moved to Swann Keys, where they made their home.
She loved her family and talked about them often. She enjoyed word-search books, going crabbing out of the pontoon boat (AJ’s Playpen), sewing, telling stories of her childhood, sitting out on the porch watching the birds and working in the yard. She had a wonderful life.
She was a past member of the Seaford Elks and Roxana Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and attended the River Wesleyan Church in Roxana, where she enjoyed singing with her sister, Allena Wilson and teaching Sunday school.
In addition to her parents and all nine of her siblings, Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jackson, in 2002, after 52 years of marriage, and by their children Daniel at birth, Earl Kenneth Jackson in 2018 and Linda Susan Erickson in 2021. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Mary Tyndall, with whom she lived. She has five grandchildren whom she loved so much, Kristopher Erickson (and Jori), Jenifer Ayers (and Matt), Andrew Jackson (and Jessica), Aaron Jackson (and Jill) and Shelly Wagner (and Josh); 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family thanked Victoria Hammond for her love and care for Jackson, along with Delaware Hospice for their help in keeping her at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 6, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made in Jackson’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association – Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871, or to Roxana Fire Company Ambulance Fund, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.