Grace Ann Carmean Morris, 62, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Sonja Miles and William Carmean in Lewes, Del., on June 12. 1959.
Morris graduated from Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, Del., in 1977. She married Dean Morris in 1995, and they lived together in Georgetown, Del. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, arts and crafts, and staying up-to-date on Facebook. She also liked going to the casino. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her dogs Mandy and Roxi. She was on a first-name basis with the UPS, FedEx and Amazon delivery guys.
In addition to her husband of 26.5 years, Dean Morris, Morris is survived by two sons, Carlton Adams III (and Ashley) of Bridgeville, Del., and William Adams (and Krystal) of Pittsville, Md. She also has two daughters, Ashley Adams (and Maria) of Milford, Del., and Carla Adams of Laurel, Del. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Chyanne, Chyrakee, Austin, Ryan, Aaron, Josh, Kaylee, Landon, Carlton “C4” Adams IV, Charlie, Mable, Wyatt and William Adams Jr., as well as a great-grandson, Benjamin.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at the Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.