Gordon Roy Rickards, 74, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1948, to Wilbert I. Rickards and Lois W. (Whiteley) Rickards in Philadelphia, Pa.
He grew up in Upper Darby, Pa., but his family’s roots were in Ocean View, Del., as several generations raised their families in Ocean View. Most were farmers, and some were sailors. The port of Philadelphia drew the Delaware young people north.
Rickards graduated from Upper Darby High School and the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Sciences (now Jefferson University). His first job was designing sweaters for several years, and he later moved to Hong Kong to oversee production. Wanting to be closer to family, he then took a job with the University of Pennsylvania managing student housing, where he stayed for 35 years before retiring to Bethany Beach.
Upon retiring, Rickards became active with the Ocean View Historical Society and the Sussex County Democrats. He loved the beach, and his bright yellow blanket could be spotted easily. He was an avid reader, a dog lover and gardener. His gardens gave joy to his neighbors, and he also enjoyed helping his elderly neighbors with their gardens.
Rickards was preceded in death by his brother Wilbert I. Rickards Jr. He is survived by his sister, Janice E. Rickards; his sister-in-law, Doris J. Rickards; and two nieces, Lois J. Entner and Kurrene D. Rickards. He was the beloved grand-uncle of Rebecca, Sarah and William Entner, and Sam Ladd.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Ocean View Historical Society.