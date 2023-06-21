Gordon B. Price Jr., 76, of Ocean View, Del., went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2023. He was born in Baltimore, Md., to G. Brent Price Sr. and Claudine (Nagle) Price. They later moved to Western Maryland. His childhood was filled with adventures on the farm and pancake-eating contests with his cousins. He graduated from the University of Maryland. Go Terps!
Price met his wife, Shirley, in Bethany Beach, Del., on his summer job as a milkman to area businesses from the Koontz dairy in western Maryland. They married during a freak snowstorm on March 1, 1969. He worked in construction, building and remodeling homes in Coastal Sussex, and later owned a landscaping business.
Price loved the outdoors, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was passionate about gardening. He was a lifelong fan of Baltimore sports teams, the Orioles and Ravens, and never liked that the Colts owners kidnapped the team to Indianapolis. He was well-known for his ability to turn a phrase, lovingly called “Gordonisms,” such as: “You will have that on these big jobs,” “You were never alright since you were half left,” and responding “I am fair to middlin’” when asked how he was.
He was an active member of High Tide Church, serving in many leadership roles. He believed if one could help their neighbor, one should. He was a member of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and the Selbyville Elks.
Price was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his lovely wife and devoted caregiver, Shirley; his two daughters, Michele McCoy of Phoenix, Ariz., and Melissa Dittman (and Matthew) of Gassaway, W.Va. He was the beloved brother of Kathy Montgomery of Falling Waters, W.Va. He was blessed with grandchildren Connor, Devin and Aurelia McCoy of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brent Dittman (and Savannah) and Elizabeth Arbogast (and Dusty) of Gassaway, W.Va. He was delighted and enamored by his two great-grandsons, Roman and Ryker Dittman. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews. His two sisters-in-law would be the first to admit to his strength and love, as the only brother-in-law to survive the hazing.
Services were to be held at Melson’s Funeral Home on Muddy Neck Road in Ocean View, on Monday, June 26, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to High Tide Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 127, Dagsboro, DE 19939, or the Church Building Fund at the same address — causes Price poured his heart and soul into supporting. Condolences can be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.