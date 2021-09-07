Gloria Sophia Vanore Yengle, 92, of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of New Jersey, passed away at Christiana Care hospital in Newark, Del., on Sept. 1, 2021. She was born on Sept. 18, 1928, to the late Dominic and Mary Vanore, in Paterson, N.J.
She was a Navy wife who loved to travel with her husband. They literally traveled around the world. She was a very happy person who loved her family and grandchildren. She loved people, and always enjoyed talking to, and meeting, new people. In her younger days, she loved dancing with her husband. She attended Grace United Methodist Church and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her parents, Yengle was preceded by a brother, Dominick Vanore. She is survived by her husband, Nicanor Yengle, with whom she enjoyed 65 years of marriage, and together they raised four children: Nora Yengle McLaughlin, Susan Yengle Curnow, Mark Yengle and Nick Yengle. She also has three grandchildren, Erik McLaughlin, Lindsey M. Torell and Dylan Curnow.
A committal service will be held in the chapel of the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Chapel, 26669 Patriot Way, Millsboro, DE 19966 on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. Interment will follow in the Delaware Veteran’s Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.