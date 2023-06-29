Gloria L. Seiger, 90, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Laurel and Bowie, Md., passed away peacefully at Harrison House in Georgetown, Del., on June 14, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23, 1932, to the late William T. Cooper and Marion L. Cooper. She was raised in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Coolidge High School in D.C. in 1949.
After graduation, she was a homemaker, and she later worked as a legal secretary at several private law firms. She and her husband, Guy, bought The Shanty restaurant in Rehoboth Beach (now renamed Crystals) and ran it from 1976 to 1985. Later, she worked as a secretary for the federal government. She retired from work for the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service in Beltsville, Md., in 1995.
Loving life on the eastern shore, near the ocean, she moved to Ocean View, Del., in 2008 and lived there until the time of her death. It was there that she enjoyed many happy years hosting visits from extended family members, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed annual trips for many years to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., for extended family vacations.
In addition to a brother, William T. Cooper, Seiger was preceded in death by her husband, Guy W. Seiger, in 1990. She is survived by her four children, Diane M. Kerr of Laurel, Md., John J. McMahon (and his partner, Jim) of Arlington, Va., Stephen S. Seiger (and Cynthia) of Hanover, Pa., and Kim S. Seiger (and her partner, Kathy) of Fairfax, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Christine M. Clements of Cocoa, Fla.; and by her grandchildren, Devon (and Mike) Sibenik, Douglas (and Liz) Kerr, and Rebecca and Brandon Seiger; and two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Drew. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family members, including her special niece, Susie Register.
A celebration of Seiger’s life will be held in August at her home in Bay Forest, Ocean View, Del. She will be buried at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Memorial contributions can be made in Gloria Seiger’s name to Millville Volunteer Fire Company, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.