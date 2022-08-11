Glenna Fay LeCates, 87, of Gumboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home, in the care of her family and Aveanna Hospice. She was born at home in Butcher Holler, Ky., to the late Samp Everage and Martha Arms Everage.
LeCates retired from Arrow Safety Equipment after approximately 30 years of service. She was an independent, loving and kind woman whose life revolved around her family. She enjoyed bluegrass festivals and spending time with her family. She raised three generations of amazing men, of whom she was very proud. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, LeCates was preceded in death by her husband, John LeCates, in 2001; as well as six siblings, Edith Cornett, Thomas Alvin Everage, Irene Elliott, Roy Lee Everage, Ronny Everage and Sammy Everage. She is survived by her son, Daniel “Danny” LeCates of Gumboro, Del.; and two sisters, Mary Conaway of Pennsylvania, and Carol Jackson of Reliance, Md. She also leaves behind a grandson, Daniel “Dan” LeCates Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Gumboro; as well as four great-grandchildren, Clay, Tori, Johnny and Ryan; and two great-great-grandchildren, Colten and Aria; along with extended family members and friends.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Aveanna Hospice, Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.