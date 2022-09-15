Glenn Roger Miller, 70, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Lenhartsville, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He was born in Moslem Springs, Pa., on June 19, 1952, son of the late Lester Miller and Shirley (Shenk) Miller.
He retired from Local 500 in Philadelphia, Pa., as a tractor-trailer driver. He drove for Campbell Soup for 20 years, and retired in 2014 after 13 years of service for Acme.
He loved riding his Harley-Davidson, and fishing and clamming. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Miller was preceded in death by his sister, Kelly St. Clair. In addition to his mother, Shirley Miller of Oley, Pa., he is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna L. (Reider) Miller; two daughters, Amy Rodriguez of Lewes, Del., and Barbara Burkhart of Leesport, Pa.; five grandchildren, Aliya Valdez and her significant other, Corey Steele II, Brianna Burkhart, Raquel Rodriguez, Rey Rodriguez and Angelo Rodriguez; and two great-grandchildren, Corey and Caspian Steele. He is also survived by two brothers, Kevin Miller and his wife, Barbara, of Pottsville, Pa., and Jaime Miller and his wife, Christine, of Oley, Pa.; and a brother-in-law, Mark St. Clair of Fleetwood, Pa.
Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.