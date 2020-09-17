Glenn Kenneth Elliott, 74, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Newark, Del., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was born July 24, 1946, in Salisbury, Md., son of the late Ralph Willard Elliott and the late Lucille (Butler) Elliott.
Elliott completed his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Delaware, where he met the love of his life, Linda K. Dodd. He was a consulting geologist for Duffield Associates in Newark prior to his retirement. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, especially to the mountains. He was a faithful member of Ogletown Baptist Church in Newark and most recently had been attending Sussex County Bible Church in Harbeson, Del.
Elliott was deeply devoted to his family, as their needs always came first. He had a love for football and was a season-ticket holder at the University of Delaware for more than 30 years. Elliott will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and Pop Pop, who always had a great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Elliott was preceded in death by a sister, Renee Elliott. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda K. (Dodd) Elliott; three children, Katherine Linnell and her husband, Joachim, of Hummelstown, Pa., Beverly Everett and her husband, Mitch, of Memphis, Tenn., and Ralph Charles Elliott of Newark; a sister, Rita E. Wise and her husband, Steve, of Mount Vernon, Md.; and his five beloved grandchildren, Lillian Linnell, Rachel Linnell, Sylvia Linnell, Jackson Everett and Hannah Everett.
A visitation and funeral service were to be held on Sept. 16, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services in Millsboro, Del., with a graveside service at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Seaford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Sussex County Bible Church; 22516 Harbeson Rd.; Harbeson, DE 19951. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.