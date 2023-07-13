Gladys Hood, 94, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Seaford, Del., passed away on July 7, 2023. She was born on Oct. 26, 1928, raised and schooled in West Fairview, Pa.
She married Charles William Hood, who preceded her in death in 1979.
Her first occupation was as a waitress. Then she worked for the Rahway, N.J., police department as a well-known and beloved crossing guard. For 10 years, the Milford, Del., Hardees was her place of employment. She was so valued there that she became the highest paid hourly worker at any Hardees in Delaware.
In 2003, she retired to Seaford, Del., and the last two years of her life were spent living with daughter Marie at Plantation Lakes in Millsboro.
She loved to watch TV, especially the Game Show Network, and many VHS tapes graced her home. Her plate collection and her spoon collection were quite extensive. And she was always doing a jigsaw puzzle on a table.
Hood is survived by her daughters, Marie Van Der Wall (and James) of Millsboro, Sandy D’Agostino of Blairsville, Ga., and Gladys Charlene Gutierrez (and Santiago) of Dayton, Ohio. Her stepson, Charles Edward Hood, lives in Los Angeles. She is also survived by her grandchildren Charlene Michelle of Williamstown, N.J., and Charles Hood Jr. (Chuckie) of Cape May, N.J., Nicole Barr of Camden, Del., Valarie Walls of Milford, Del., Jay Van Der Wall of Albuquerque. N.M., Scott Van Der Wall of Nashville, Tenn., Karen Halsey of Safety Harbor, Fla., Tom Sterner of Bradenton, Fla., Christina Ilsley of Dayton, Ohio, and Brad Ilsley, also of Dayton; as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Hood’s life will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., conducted by her son-in-law the Rev. Dr. James C. Van Der Wall. It will be at Conley’s United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyn’s Way near Lewes, Del, with a fellowship meal will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hood’s name can be sent to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.