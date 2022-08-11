Gladys Elizabeth Robinson Stroud, 99, of Severna Park, Md., died at home on July 22, 2022. She was born at home on April 15, 1923, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Cicero Robinson.
An Army wife, she happily travelled the world with her husband, Robert Francis “Bob” Stroud, and children at postings including Japan, Germany and various states, until they settled in Silver Spring, Md. They also enjoyed many summers with friends and family at their home in Bethany Beach, Del.
Stroud was the loving mother of Robert (and Eileen), Susan, Nancy (and Carl), Donna (and Tony) and David (and Lesley); grandmother of seven; and great grandmother of six. She loved to be with family and hosted many happy gatherings and holidays for family and friends. A resilient, loving and loyal person, beloved and respected, she will be dearly missed.
Stroud was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Francis “Bob” Stroud, to whom she was married for 74 years. She will be laid to rest with him at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Arlington at a later date.