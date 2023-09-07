Ghislaine Louise “Gigi” Vanderman passed away on Aug. 29, 2023. She was born on July 7, 1925, the youngest of four children, in the rural, southern village of Habay-la-Neuve, Belgium, about 20 miles south of Bastogne.
She was a witness to World War II, which precipitated her move to the city of Namur. There, in a volunteer hostess position, she met and later married Lloyd Vanderman, a young lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Forces (USAAF). Their marriage subsequently brought about a solo trip to the United States aboard a ship with their first-born, entering New York and going westward to Eureka, Kan., Lloyd Vanderman’s hometown. Her grit and determination served her well, as it would throughout her life.
The liberation of Belgium by the American troops earned Ghislaine Vanderman’s lifelong appreciation for American military personnel. As part of the military family, Ghislaine and Lloyd Vanderman had many assignments, both in the United States and Europe. After Lloyd Vanderman’s retirement from the Air Force, they lived in Fort Washington, Md. Their final retirement home was in Bethany Beach, Del.
Ghislaine Vanderman’s life was one of service to others. She was a devout Catholic and very involved in each of her parish women’s groups. She was a mainstay as a greeter at Church of St. Ann in Bethany Beach for many years. She was active with the American Red Cross, the International Red Cross, and later in Bethany Beach, she continued her volunteer efforts with Meals on Wheels and hospice.
Her greatest passion, however, was supporting military personnel. Working under the Women’s Civic Club of Bethany Beach, she initiated and grew a program that focused on obtaining personal, useful supplies donated by local businesses and friends for active troops serving overseas. Her semi-annual drive resulted in ever-larger box trucks being sent from Dover Air Force Base to pick up and fly the donations overseas for distribution. Over the years, several thousand troops received these combined thank-yous and reminders of home. The same program continues today in other hands.
She was a devoted mother, wonderful hostess, outstanding cook and talented knitter, and continued her sharp bridge skills up until recent years. She enjoyed playing golf, most especially if the event had an associated charitable aspect. She was highly social and treasured her many friendships, both old and new. She will be missed by many.
Vanderman was preceded in death by her husband, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lloyd W. Vanderman. She is survived by her four children, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Guy R. Vanderman (and Ing-Britt), Rita M. Veeder (and Jan), attorney Kris A Vanderman (and Kristen), engineer Lori V. Wilmot (and Stephen); nine grandchildren, Guy Vanderman, Kristine Reis, Denise Adams, Jodie Driver, Kadie Vanderman, Alexa Lowe, Lauren Leighton, Ashley Dobin and Matthew Veeder; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sept. 20, 2023, at the Church of St. Ann in Bethany Beach, Del., at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the church starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to: the WCCBB, collection for the troops: ATTN Theresa Gross, P.O. Box 935, Bethany Beach, DE 19930; the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839; or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.