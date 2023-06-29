Gertrude E. “Gert” Sochurek, 100, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, March 13, 2023, at her son’s home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 28, 1923, daughter of the late Edward McWilliams and the late Katherine (Weber) McWilliams.
She was a voracious reader and in her younger years loved to garden. After moving to Delaware about four years prior to her death, she became heavily involved at the Ocean View CHEER Center, where she made countless friends. She enjoyed exercising, completing word-finds, puzzles and most recently working with a personal trainer. She will be remembered as the matriarch of her family and as a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Sochurek was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand J. Sochurek Jr.; a son, Ferdinand J. Sochurek III; a sister, Wanda Leberski; and a brother, Martin Wilhide. She is survived by a son, Jan Sochurek and his wife, Jowina, of Dagsboro, Del.; two grandchildren, Tiffany Sochurek of Charleston, S.C., and Derek Sochurek and his fiancée, Brie Deka, of Baltimore, Md.; a sister, Norma Butler of Baltimore, Md.; and a special niece, Diana Butler, also of Baltimore.
A visitation was planned on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. A graveside service was to take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Sochurek’s name to the Ocean View CHEER Center, 30637 Cedar Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.