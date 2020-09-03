Gertrude “Dee” Leizear, 86, of Seaford, Del., and formerly of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Manor House in Seaford. She was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Jessie Walker and Alice (Bruff) Walker.
Leizear had been a preschool teacher for many years. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the Ruth Circle; member and former co-VP of the Selbyville Community Club; member of the Selbyville Library; and dedicated volunteer at the Manor House. She was a founding member of the Sensational Singers at the Manor House, starting with three singers while she played the piano. Today that group has more than 20 members and includes a variety of instruments.
“Ms. Dee” was loved by many for her sense of humor, caring heart and cookie-baking skills. She had a love of fishing, crabbing, traveling, the ocean and especially the Assateague ponies. She loved music and musicals, her favorite being “The Sound of Music.”
Leizear was preceded in death by her husband, Harry N. Leizear, in 2007. She is survived by two sons, David B. Leizear of Willards, Md., and Dennis B. Leizear of Wilmington, Del.; a daughter, Donna J. Reilly of Chester, Md.; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was to be held Aug. 31, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; 909 Progress Cir.; Salisbury, MD 21804 (online at act.alz.org/donate). Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.