Gertrude Adams Shockley, 92, of Lewes and Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the loving presence of her family. She was born on Nov. 9, 1929, the daughter of Ira Adams and Carrie Mitchell Adams, in Laurel, Del.
Shockley graduated from Laurel (Del.) High School and then attended the Beebe School of Nursing in Lewes. She retired from Beebe Hospital following many devoted years of service. In her medical career, she touched many lives and made such a huge difference with her kindness, compassion and her gentle spirit.
She was dearly loved by her husband David T. Shockley Sr., her soulmate; and her 10 children, five girls and five boys, of whom she was so proud. She dearly loved her family, and her goodness was apparent from the many friends, her loving siblings and loving devoted children.
She loved to sing. She had a beautiful voice and loved dancing with her “hubby,” as she referred to him. She had a devoted relationship with God, and was a beautiful and faithful servant and departed this world on “Angel Wings.”
In addition to her husband, Shockley was preceded in death by her oldest son, David T. Shockley Jr., as well as two grandchildren, Robert E. “Robbie” Ford and Katrina Hudson; three brothers, Jim Adams, Bill Adams and Nelson Adams; and three sisters, Elizabeth Parker, Edna Adams and Madelyn Mitchell. She is survived by nine children, Kathy Ford, Donna Bower, Patricia Davis (and Alan), Judy Mitchell all of Lewes, John Shockley (and Shirley) of Frankford, Glenn Shockley (and Sue) of Claymont, Chris Shockley (and Bonnie) of Frankford, Marylou Reynolds of Lewes and George Shockley (and Kellie) of Lewes. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Michelle Steeves (and Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla., Michael Shockley (and Mary) of Georgetown, Adam Ford of Lewes, Becky Herd (and Andy) of Lewes, Pamela Blondin (and Eric) of Rehoboth, Carrie Davis (and Gordon) of Lewes, Jennifer Givens (and Kyle) of Frankford, Christy Rogers (and Mike) of Frankford, Taylor Brown (and Josh) of Cleveland, Tenn., Riley Roberts of Lewes, Kelly and Samantha Shockley of Lewes, and Chanelle and Zack Hopkins of Lewes.
Shockley is also survived by 32 great-grandchildren, Lucy, Levi, Camryn, Tessa, Halle, Jarrett, Reed, Madison, Morgan, Allison, Andy, Reagan, Savannah, Luke, Brittany, Eric, Erika, Alisha, Marissa, Autumn, Roxy, Hobe, Laila, Gracie, Georgia, Jazear, Brooklyn, Melina, Lilly, Nicole, Isabelle and Linley. She is also survived by her twin sister, Eva Rimel of Kansas; sisters Lois Truitt (and Jake) of Laurel and Sally Wharton (and Jim) of Laurel; and her brother, Noah Adams (and Sandy) of Laurel.
A visitation will commence at 10:30 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. A luncheon will follow at Frankford United Methodist Church, 2 Main Street, Frankford, Del., for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made to the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958, or by visiting www.schoolofnursingatbeebe.mc.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.