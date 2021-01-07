Gerard “Jerry” Linkerhof, 74, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md.
At the time of his death, he had been employed as a surveillance officer with the Ocean Downs Casino in Ocean Pines, Md., for the last 11 years. Before that, he was the manager of the Sussex County SPCA for 13 years. He loved his job with the SPCA, serving the community and helping to provide for animals.
He and his beloved wife enjoyed camping and spending time in the West Virginia and Tennessee mountains.
Linkerhof is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Brenda Lea (Bunting) Linkerhof; his five stepchildren, Roy Lowe III and his wife, Andrea, and their two children, Colby and Thorn; Stephen Lowe and his wife, Amanda, and their children, Paige, Caden and Colton; Ryan Lowe and his wife, Danielle; Trevor Lowe and his wife, Christine, and their children, Kinsiee, Shyla, Sophie and Hayleigh; and Cody Lowe and his children, Liam and Declan.
A graveside service was to be held Jan. 6, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Millsboro, Del.