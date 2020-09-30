Gerard Edward Maglio, 45, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in Bethany Beach, Del. He was born July 22, 1975, in Livingston, N.J., the cherished son of Ralph C. Maglio and Carol J. (Wall) Maglio, currently of Frankford, Del.
Formerly of Alexandria, Va., Maglio worked for several years as an international financial consultant in Washington, D.C. He was a graduate of Georgetown University and the NYU Stern Graduate School of Business. A Jersey boy at heart, he was a loyal fan of the Jets and Bruce Springsteen.
Maglio was preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Dr. Gerard P. Maglio, Mafalda Maglio Ellison, Edward G. Wall and Agnes E. Wall. He is survived by his parents; his beloved daughter, Sophia Carol Maglio, who was the light of his life, and her mother, Tara S. Maglio of Alexandria, Va.; his loving godmother and aunt, Mary Lou Maglio; cousin, Kenneth C. Maglio and his wife, Tiffany, of St. Peter, Mo.; and many cherished friends in the Delaware and D.C. areas. “His memory will live forever in our hearts.”
A private memorial service will take place in Washington, D.C., at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to Holy Trinity School; 1325 36th St. NW; Washington DC 20007, or to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.