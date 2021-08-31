Geraldine Taylor, 84, formerly of Selbyville, Del., died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Azalea Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, N.C., with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Josephine Hopkins.
Taylor was born in Baltimore, Md., and attended Kenwood High School. She lived in Baltimore, working mostly in retail. She spent many summers in Fenwick Island, Del., with her family, working the front desk at Treasure Beach Campground. She and her first husband, Frank, finally made the permanent move to the beach in 1982 and never looked back. Even after retirement, she still enjoyed part time work at Kokinos Jewelers in Ocean City, Md., and Float-ors near Fenwick.
She was a member, lector and eucharist minister of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City.
Taylor was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin W. Davis Jr.; her second husband, Matthew M. Taylor; and a son, Terry Davis. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Barry Williams of Carolina Beach, N.C.; a granddaughter, Morgan Davis, and a daughter-in-law, Tami Davis, both of Selbyville; and by her step-children Mark Taylor, Michael Taylor, Allen Taylor and Monica Hagar.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery in Selbyville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Taylor’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.