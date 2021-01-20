Geraldine Gray Stevens, 80, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was the daughter of Everett and Annie Gray.
Stevens retired from work as an elementary school teacher after 33 years, having served the Indian River School District. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she served as the organist for 37 years. She was a member of the Selbyville Community Club. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1962 and was named Miss Selbyville in 1962.
The family thanked her caregivers, especially Silvia and Renee.
Stevens was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Frederick Stevens of Selbyville, eight days prior, on Jan. 8, 2021, and by his brothers, Bobby Stevens and Donald Stevens, and her siblings, Madison Gray, George Edward Gray and Mary Gray Bunting. She is survived by three children, Natalie McCabe and husband, Greg, of Selbyville, April Levosky and husband, Scott, of Fort Mill, S.C., and Lee Stevens and wife, CeCe, of Cornelius, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Cameron, Thomas, Kylie and Lochlan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Fenwick Island Lighthouse; P.O. Box 1001; Selbyville, DE 19975, or to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Services and burial will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.