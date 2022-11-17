Geraldine “Geri” Townsend, 87, a longtime resident of Ocean View, Del., died Oct. 21, 2022, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Bishopville, Md., to Sarah Nadine Hickman Bunting and Harvey Raymond Bunting. She grew up in St. Martin’s Neck, playing with her cousins on the family farm.
Townsend spent most of her working adult life in the banking industry. After retirement, she enjoyed birdwatching, NASCAR, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Always led to serve others, she volunteered for many years doing the bookkeeping for her church, and serving at Feed My Sheep and other church community events. She was a member of Millville United Methodist Church until she was too infirm to attend, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
After a heart attack many years ago, Townsend had set her mind to eating more healthily. She heard that salmon was healthy, so she ordered it everywhere, even to the point of choosing it over local, fresh seafood and ordering salmon at steakhouses. Her family has turned this into a running joke and frequently teases “I’ll just have the salmon” at restaurants.
Townsend is survived by her son, Michael (and Jennifer); and granddaughter Kira of Charleston, S.C.; as well as many cousins and friends.
The family offered special thanks to the staff at Terra Bella Assisted Living and Crescent Hospice in Summerville, S.C., for taking such great care of Townsend in her final years.
Townsend’s family will receive visitors on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will be next to her husband, William S. Townsend, at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View, Del., following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.