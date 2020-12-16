Geraldine Foraker, 67, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown. She was born on Dec. 29, 1952, in Lewes, Del., daughter of the late Emory King and Mary (Stubbs) King, and was also raised in Lewes.
Foraker was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to crochet and enjoyed crafting of all types. She was deeply devoted to her family and loved simply talking to people.
Foraker is survived by her daughter, Shelley Gulyas and her companion, Jeff Isenhower, of Georgetown; three grandchildren, Rob Hearn Jr. and his wife, Meagen, of Orange City, Fla., Tyler Eskridge and his wife, Brittany, of Jacksonville, N.C., and Jeffrey Isenhower of Georgetown, Del.; a brother, Emory H. King Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, of Milton, Del., and their two daughters, Heather and Stacy King; a sister, Emma Lee Thompson of Milton, Del., and her three children, Mary Drandorf, Johnny Kline and Brian Thompson; two specials cousins, Louise McDonald of Millsboro, Del., and Diane Dirks of Lewes; and a host of other cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery near Lewes, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required. Arrangements are by the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services in Millsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.