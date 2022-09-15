Geraldine “Dini” Cullen Romito, 83, of Ocean View, Del., died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. She was born on May 29, 1939, in North Tarrytown, N.Y., daughter of late George W. Cullen and Helena Walker Cullen.
She graduated in 1957 from Claymont High School in Claymont, Del., where she excelled in her schoolwork, became head baton-twirler for the marching band and met her beloved future husband Virgil “Virg” Romito, and they became high school sweethearts. Upon graduation from high school, she worked as a secretary for DuPont. Upon their marriage, the couple immediately started their family of six children.
Romito’s very busy career as a mom began at 22 years of age, yet she also became a top sales manager for Home Interior Decorating. She ultimately focused her attention on her great passion for bridge, achieving Life Master status in the American Contract Bridge League. She then opened and successfully ran Shuffles Bridge Club for more than 25 years. She dedicated her energy into running an all-around club for players at all skill levels. She was a wonderful teacher, introducing the game not only to hundreds of students in the area but also helping to mentor other directors.
From a young age, Romito was always learning and exploring new things. It all began with the love of games — marbles, cards, Scrabble, word games, horse-track betting, casino slots and, of course, her greatest passion, bridge. Deeply intelligent, her creative spirit led her to pursue many interests, including astronomy, opera, fishing, vegetable canning, cake decorating, pie making, crafts, learning Mandarin Chinese, watercolor painting, ancestry and, most recently, handbell ringing. Her love of travel started in the family camper. She expanded her travels throughout the U.S. and internationally, including living abroad in Taiwan and Singapore, which inspired a travel bucket list that her family will continue to carry on.
Romito’s constant smile, humor, laughter and genuine love toward others will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have spent time with her. They shared precious moments sitting on the back porch in the morning while she drank her fresh cup of coffee. She was fun, simply the best, always planning surprises and adventures, establishing lifelong dearly-held traditions and encouraging each on their own path.
Her grandchildren referred to her as “The Grammy” and all loved playing dice, cards and cribbage games late into night, with her bucket of quarters at her side. Her children and grandchildren, family and friends will cherish the legacy of togetherness: “Family first, keep doing your best, but most of all take time to enjoy each other with unconditional love. We hold many cherished memories in our hearts and are extremely grateful for her full life, well lived, and shared with us all. Her wholehearted devotion and dedication to family is a legacy that will live on for generation after generation.”
Romito was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil A. Romito, and twin brother, Gerald “Jerry” Cullen of Claymont, Del. She is survived by her sister Patricia (and Fran) Okoniewski of Lewes, Del.; brother George Cullen of Wilmington, Del.; sister-in-Law Lynette (and Rick) Davis of Sarasota, Fla., and their extended families; her six much-loved children, Susan West (and Susan) of Downingtown, Pa.; Mary Ellen Hagerty (and Earl) of Chadds Ford, Pa.; Laurie Patricia (and Bill) of Kimberton, Pa.; Stephen (and Andi) Romito of Ocean View, Del.; Nancy Romito (and Scott) of Chadds Ford, Pa.; and Carrie Mink (and Greg) of Glen Mills Pa.; 13 grandchildren, Ryan (and Amanda), Shawn, Kyle (and Maria), Casey, Corey (and Claire), Megan, Danielle, Makenna, Michael, Cullen, Andrew, Morgan and Merrin; and five great-grandchildren, Kinley, Landon, Roman, Reagan and Luca.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Romito’s life, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, Del., where friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 p.m., followed by a celebration-of-life service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to consider donating to the ACBL Educational Foundation at https://www.acbleducationalfoundation.org/donate.php to honor Romito’s passion for teaching bridge, or to the American Lung Association at https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&mfc_pref=T&31272.donation=form1. Romito’s life memorial web page and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.