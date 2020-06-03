Geraldine Anne “Gerri” (Lucente) Narcavage, 73, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on May 4, 1947, in Amsterdam, N.Y., to James and Marge (Freer) Lucente.
Narcavage was a graduate of W.H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam, N.Y., in the Class of 1965, and also Mildred Elley Business School. Following graduation, she went on to work at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna, N.Y., as a secretary.
In 1968, she married Robert “Bob” Narcavage. They then moved to Long Beach, Calif., where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. They returned to Amsterdam after his discharge.
Narcavage was then employed by Mohasco Industries. They then settled in Hagaman, N.Y., where they raised their family. In 2010, they moved to Dagsboro to be near the seashore that she loved.
Narcavage was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on Dec. 30, 2019; her parents, Jim and Marge Lucente; grandparents, Aminda and Anthony Lucente; and her nephew, Jamie Lucente. She is survived by her son, Rob Narcavage, and his wife, Kim, of Rotterdam, N.Y.; daughter, Jennifer Narcavage of Dagsboro; grandchildren, Cooper, Chloe and Anthony Narcavage; her sister, Linda DeMarco, and her husband, Al, of Schenectady, N.Y.; a brother, Joe Lucente and his wife, Marcia, of Cape Coral, Fla.; her sister-in-law Linda Conaway and her husband, John, of Bethany Beach, Del.; her sister-in-law Dorothy Scicchitano and her partner, Thomas McMahon, of Barnesville, Pa.; her brother-in-law Charles Narcavage and his wife, Susan, of Shamokin, Pa.; her devoted dog, Millie, and kitty, Lily; and her uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family sent a special thank-you to Linda and John Conaway for all their support.
There will be no services at this time. A Mass will be celebrated in the near future. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be sent to Montgomery County SPCA; P.O. Box 484; Amsterdam, NY 12010.