Gerald William “Bill” Baker Sr., 83, affectionally known as “Pop,” passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at TidalHealth PRMC in Salisbury, Md. He was born on June 23, 1939, in Dagsboro, Del., to the late William W. Baker Jr. and Ruth Donaway Baker.
He retired from work for Perdue Farms, where he worked as a truck driver for many years. During his career, he also drove for Showell Poultry. He was a dedicated lifetime member of the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Baltimore Orioles, especially Cal Ripken Jr.
In addition to his parents, Baker was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Wharton Baker; and his second wife, Judith Ann; as well as his sister June Powell. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal L. LaCourt, and a great-grandchild, Laila Carrero. Baker is survived by his children Lesa R. Handy (and Rodney), Gerald William Baker II (and Marge) and Timothy E. Baker (and Dawn); two bonus sons, Jimmy Draper (and Andrea) and Elwood Wharton (and Vicki)); a bonus daughter, Christine Wharton; eight grandchildren, Vincent LaCourt (and Erika), Stacey Baker, Jeremey Baker, Jerry LaCourt (and Amanda), Frank Harris (and Bernice), Bradley Harris, Brooke Zwiebel (and Matthew) and Madison Baker; six bonus grandchildren, Breanna Wharton, Andrea Richardson, Erika Seward-Wharton, Elyse Salas (and Chris), Jacob Draper and Josiah Draper; and five great-grandchildren, Kayla LaCourt, Reagan Brown, Tessa LaCourt, Christopher LaCourt and Jackson Harris. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, bonus great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Baker’s memory to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.